[Watch] Ever Seen Elephants On A Road Trip?

A video of two elephants being transported from the Penang National Park in Teluk Bahang back to their home in Pahang has caught the attention of many netizens.

The video was shared by Cikk Eydaaa_ on TikTok showing the elephants being transported individually, one each in a trailer.

One of the elephants looked like it was enjoying the ride as it shook his head while the wind grazed its huge head and long trunk.

These elephants were part of the 20th Anniversary Celebration of the Penang National Park which was held on 27 and 28 August, organised by the Wildlife and National Parks Peninsular Malaysia (PERHILITAN).

The elephants are Cherry and Sanum. Both were previously rescued by rangers and are now placed at the Kuala Gandah National Elephant Conservation Centre in Pahang.

Balik Pulau MP Datuk Muhammad Bakhtiar Wan Chik was also present at the event.

In a Facebook post, he said he was happy to have made friends with Cherry and Sanum during the event.

Many who visited the event also appeared to have enjoyed meeting Cherry and Sanum.

Elephants

Elephants are known to be very friendly animals. Here are some interesting facts about elephants that you might not know.

According to Sheldrick Wildlife Trust, elephants live in herds, which are highly organised social groupings of six to 20 elephants that are commanded and directed by an elderly female leader known as a matriarch.

A matriarch, who serves as the herd’s leader, decides what to eat, where to sleep, and where to go for the herd. The majority of the herd members, which often consists of many generations of female relatives (aunts, sisters, and cousins), remain with the herd for the entirety of their lives, making the matriarch function as their grandmother and/or mother.

Only around adolescence (about 14 years old) do male elephants, known as bull elephants, leave their family and spend the majority of the rest of their lives either alone or with other males.

Furthermore, elephants have the longest gestation period of any animal, lasting 22 months.

A calf will remain quite close to its mother during the first few years after birth, and the mother will nurse the calf for around four years. Infant elephants cannot survive without milk for more than a few weeks at this period, however, they do begin to consume plants at just a few months of age.

Elephant growth follows that of humans, and since they are so sensitive, calves need to be handled repeatedly to feel safe. They also frequently chew on their trunks for comfort, just like infants do with their thumbs.

Elephants are renowned for having an extraordinary memory. Matriarchs will recall the paths, watering spots, and seasonal navigation—all skills passed down from their predecessors over many generations and essential to their survival. They are also emotional, intelligent, self-aware, and highly social creatures.

