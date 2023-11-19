Unveiling Singaporeans’ Secret Envy: The Malaysian Aspects They Yearn For

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In a recent revelation, a local financial planner has shed light on a surprising sentiment among Singaporeans. It appears that many residents of Lion City secretly envy the lifestyle enjoyed by their Malaysian counterparts.

Despite Singapore’s reputation for its high standard of living and robust exchange rate, there are certain aspects of Malaysian life that Singaporeans yearn for but do not have access to.

The financial planner, who goes by the TikTok handle @cflieu, took to social media to express this intriguing observation.

In a video posted on the popular platform, @cflieu highlighted the advantages and disadvantages faced by Singaporeans, particularly about their Central Provident Fund (CPF) and car ownership.

#malaysiavssingapore #cpf #cpflife #singaporevsmalaysia ♬ Emotional – Bang Nono @cflieu Replying to @cflieu this is the clip @Malaysia Finance Strategist for Malaysians, as a licensed financial advisor who has Malaysian clients with Singapore permanent residency, working in Singapore yet planning to retire rich, retire early before 60 back in Malaysia after milking that strong Singaporean dollar during their peak earning power years in their 40 and 50 years of age. #ringgitmalaysia

While acknowledging the benefits of being born in Singapore, the financial planner drew attention to the challenges that Singaporeans often encounter associated with CPF and car ownership.

He boldly stated, “I believe you don’t understand how many Singaporeans are secretly jealous of the Malaysian people.”

Employee Provident Fund and Car Ownership: Sources of Envy for Singaporeans

One key factor fueling this envy is the relaxed withdrawal conditions from the Employee Provident Fund (KWSP).

Unlike Singaporeans, who face restrictions and limitations when accessing their Central Provident Fund (CPF) savings, Malaysians can withdraw all their savings immediately after retirement.

Many Singaporeans highly covet this flexibility and financial autonomy.

Furthermore, the financial planner emphasized that Singaporeans are envious of the ease with which Malaysians can own cars.

Astonishingly, even fresh graduates in Malaysia can afford to purchase a vehicle, whereas many Singaporeans struggle to obtain a Certificate of Ownership (COE) even after a decade of working.

This stark contrast in car ownership opportunities has left Singaporeans dissatisfied and longing for a change.

However, it is essential to note that the financial planner also acknowledged the good intentions of the Singaporean government and its commitment to the welfare of its citizens.

Despite these perceived shortcomings, he emphasized that the government is constantly striving to improve the lives of its people.

Singaporeans’ Secret Envy: Malaysian Lifestyle Sparks Debate Online

Unsurprisingly, this statement by the financial planner has sparked a wave of polarized reactions among netizens.

While many agreed with his observations and shared similar sentiments, others defended Singapore’s superiority over Malaysia.

Arguments were made in favour of Singapore’s impeccable public transportation system, which negates the need for personal car ownership.

In conclusion, some Singaporeans harbour a secret envy for certain aspects of Malaysian life.

The ability to easily own cars and the relaxed conditions for withdrawals from the Malaysian Provident Fund are coveted privileges that Singaporeans yearn for.

However, it is crucial to remember that this perspective represents the opinion of one financial planner and may not be reflective of the entire population.

The discussion surrounding this topic serves as a reminder of the diverse aspirations and preferences within different societies.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QKS6f-uiPaY

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.