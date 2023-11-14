Early Bird Discount For PETRONAS Malaysia Open 2024

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Badminton enthusiasts worldwide eagerly anticipate the return of the PETRONAS Malaysia Open 2024.

Following the success of the previous tournament, fans are excited to witness their favourite badminton stars in action again, primarily as they compete for crucial qualifying points for the Paris Olympics.

The PETRONAS Malaysia Open, a Super 1000 tournament, will attract top players from around the globe to showcase their skills on Malaysian soil.

Alongside these international aces, local heroes will fiercely compete for honours and vital points, making this tournament an absolute must-watch.

In exciting news for fans, tickets for the PETRONAS Malaysia Open, scheduled for 9-14 January 2024 at the Axiata Arena in Bukit Jalil, will go on sale starting Wednesday (15 November) at 11 am.

The Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) has announced an “Early Bird” campaign, offering discounts to fans who secure their tickets before 15 December.

The PETRONAS Malaysia Open has gained immense popularity over the years due to its reputation for delivering world-class badminton action.

Fans flock to this prestigious event to witness top-notch athleticism and show their unwavering support for national heroes competing internationally.

Datuk Kenny Goh Chee Keong, BAM General Secretary, urges fans to seize this unique opportunity: “The PETRONAS Malaysia Open consistently delivers a badminton spectacle of the highest calibre. It’s a chance for fans to witness exceptional athleticism and rally behind our national heroes. We encourage everyone to grab their tickets early and be part of this extraordinary badminton event.”

With overwhelming responses in previous years, early ticket purchases are vital to securing a seat in the badminton arena.

To ensure you don’t miss out on the opening two days of this highly anticipated badminton extravaganza, head over to Ticket2u starting November 15.

Unleashing the Prestige: The PETRONAS Malaysia Open – A World-Class Badminton Tournament

The PETRONAS Malaysia Open is one of the most prestigious badminton tournaments in the world.

It attracts top players from various countries and is known for its high level of competition.

The tournament has gained popularity due to its thrilling matches, electrifying atmosphere, and the opportunity for fans to witness world-class badminton up close.

As a Super 1000 event, it holds significant importance in the Badminton World Federation (BWF) calendar.

The PETRONAS Malaysia Open is a platform for players to earn crucial ranking points and prepare for major international competitions, including the Olympics.

It is also a testament to Malaysia’s passion for badminton and its global commitment to promoting the sport.

Datuk Lee Chong Wei is a notable past PETRONAS Malaysia Open badminton tournament winner.

He won the men’s singles title 12 times between 2004 and 2018, making him the most successful player in the tournament’s history.

Other notable past winners include China’s Lin Dan, who won the men’s singles title in 2006, 2007, and 2011, and Taiwanese player Tai Tzu-Ying, who won the women’s singles title in 2016 and 2018.

