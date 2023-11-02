Ride-Hailing Safety Alert: Eye-Opening Encounter Reveals Risks Of Non-Registered Drivers

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Netizen Fatin Izzati Keflee, who goes by the name Fazzie, recently shared a cautionary tale on Facebook about her experience as a Grab rider.

In her post, she recounted a short ride with a Malaysian-Chinese passenger who had booked multiple rides with different drivers than those registered on the app.

During the ride, Fazzie and the passenger had a good conversation.

However, the passenger’s question about whether foreigners could drive for Grab caught Fazzie off guard.

She assumed the passenger was referring to her and clarified that she was Malaysian.

The passenger explained that she had previously been picked up by drivers from Pakistan and Bangladesh and had assumed that foreigners were allowed to drive for Grab.

Fazzie emphasized the importance of using only the registered driver for safety reasons and warned that such practices could result in a permanent ban on the original driver’s ID.

She urged passengers with similar experiences to report them to Grab’s customer service immediately.

She also emphasized that such practices were not only incorrect but also dangerous for everyone involved.

The incident highlights the importance of following safety protocols when using ride-hailing services.

Passengers are advised to double-check the driver’s information on the app before getting into any vehicle.

To obtain the driver’s information while inside the car, the simplest approach is to ask the driver for their name and request their photo ID displayed on the app.

The Impact of Undocumented Foreign Workers in Malaysia

Foreign workers in Malaysia without proper work permits have been a long-standing issue.

While the exact number of foreign workers in Malaysia may vary over time, it is evident that the presence of undocumented foreign workers has raised concerns about legal compliance, rampant corruption and fairness in the job market.

Apa cerita ni JPJ….Bangla tak de lesen dan GDL bawa lori…🤔 pic.twitter.com/wx6LmhEPSv — nan manjoi8715 (@nanmanjoi8715) October 7, 2023

According to available data, the number of migrant workers in Malaysia was estimated to be around 2.64 million in 2020, representing a decrease compared to the previous year’s figure of approximately 2.73 million.

In Malaysia, foreign workers are typically employed in construction, manufacturing, agriculture, services, and domestic work.

These sectors often face challenges in finding local workers to fill certain positions, leading to a reliance on foreign labour.

Pencerobohan tak terkawal kerap berlaku di Cameron Highlands. Para petani haram makin berleluasa. Kini tambah pula dengan pendatang bangla, India, Pakistan pun turut menceroboh tanah tinggi hingga ke lojing gua musang. Rasuah boleh dapat TOL, lepas tu ceroboh tanah2 sebelahan. — @daddydon (@daddydon65) October 27, 2023

Navigating Malaysia’s Foreign Worker Policies

The Malaysian Immigration Department has strict policies and guidelines for hiring foreign workers.

Employers must apply for a Visa with Reference (VDR) approval before employing foreign workers.

The VDR application form must follow a checklist, and employers can submit it either at the Immigration counters or online via the e-Services system.

Moreover, only workers from 15 countries can work in Malaysia, and unskilled foreign workers will only be allowed to work in sectors labelled 3D: “Dirty, dangerous, and difficult”.

F&B tak cukup staff

Banyak industri tak cukup pekerja

Iklan kerja kosong banyak

Applicants pun tak ramai

Grab tak cukup pemandu & rider



Mana pergi anak muda kita? 🤔 — Rin  (@rinmansor) May 29, 2022

The policies and guidelines state that foreign workers can only work in manufacturing, construction, agriculture, plantation, and services sectors such as cooks, cleaning, island resorts, hotels, golf caddy, and cargo handling.

They must be between 18 and 45 years old at the time of application and certified under the PASS Immigration and Security Clearance (ISC).

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.