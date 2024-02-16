Foreign Worker Shares Bitter Experience While Working In Malaysia

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

It is estimated that there were about 3 million migrant workers in Malaysia, as of the end of July last year.

Among the concerns raised is whether they are treated well by their employers? While some are treated with integrity, there are still many employers who do not take care of the well-being of these workers.

Recently, a TikTok video caught many people’s attention of a man in Pakistan who used to work in Malaysia.

Usman is now back in his home country and recalled how he was treated badly when he worked in Malaysia.

The video was posted by Ahmad Isa on his TikTok account a week ago and it has garnered 1.1 million views at press time.

In the video, Usman shared his experience while working in a fabric store in Kuala Lumpur, where he alleged that he was often disturbed and once was beaten by a stranger.

I used to work opposite Sogo, Kuala Lumpur in a fabric shop there. I returned to Pakistan again because people beat me.

Not only that, my sale items and passport were also taken, which made it difficult for me. Usman

He further claimed that weekends were often filled with groups of motorcyclists who once punched him which caused him a broken tooth.

Afraid of his safety, Usman returned to Pakistan. Currently, it is understood that Usman who runs a brick factory now has more than 100 employees and says that his life is now happier.

People’s reaction

Many people who saw the video expressed their thoughts on how he was treated in Malaysia as a foreign worker.

The netizens who heard his story hoped that our society would take this as a lesson to be kind enough to foreign workers who work abroad.

Netizens also praised Usman for the kindness that he showed to our fellow Malaysians who visited his country.

At the same time, netizens also prayed that Usman would be blessed and given good health to continue looking for a halal source of income.

