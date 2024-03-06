Singaporean Who Tried To Enter Malaysia In The Boot Of A MyVi Already Deported

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A Singaporean in his 50s was caught trying to enter Malaysia by hiding in a Malaysian-registered Perodua Myvi boot compartment.

Yes, it’s the place where we usually put our bags.

This happened at the Sultan Iskandar customs, immigration, and quarantine (CIQ) complex on 13 December 2023, at around 3.30pm.

This came to light during a press conference on 4 March by the Johor Customs Department.

Its director Aminul Izmeer Mohd Sohaimi said the Singaporean was brought in by two local women.

He has since been charged in court under the Immigration Act 1959/63 and sentenced to a three-month jail term.

Aminul Izmeer said the man was deported back to Singapore last month, as reported by Bernama.

Meanwhile, in a Singapore Straits Times report, Aminul said the man’s attempt was foiled when immigration officers stopped the car for inspection as the boot appeared heavier.

“When we opened the car boot, we found a man inside. The man had no travel documents with him during his arrest,” said Aminul as reported by The Straits Times.

The initial investigation found that the Singaporean man paid $3,000 to the two local women to bring him across the border as he had legal problems and could not obtain a passport.

The two women were arrested on 17 December 2023 and later charged under Section 26J of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007.

