[Watch] Heroic Stranger Rescues Woman In Submerged Car Amidst Gushing Floodwaters

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A man was praised for saving the lives of two women as they were swept away by strong currents in a drain overflowing with floodwaters.

According to the police statement, the 37-year-old woman was heading towards Kota Tinggi along Jalan Johor Baru-Mersing in a Perodua Myvi before losing control of the vehicle.

The car skidded and landed in the drain. She was travelling with a 43-year-old female passenger and they were both rescued by passersby.

In the viral clip, the woman could be seen clinging for her dear life on the back of her submerged Myvi.

The man leapt into the drain full of gushing water to rescue her. He helped her get to the drain’s embankment.

Kota Tinggi police chief Superintendent Hussin Zamora confirmed the incident occurred at 9.20am yesterday (7 January).

Hussin said the driver escaped without injuries, but her passenger sustained minor injuries and was rushed to the Kota Tinggi Hospital.

The unidentified rescuer did not lodge a report and immediately left the scene. He also allegedly escaped unhurt.

The submerged Myvi is swept away and allegedly yet to be recovered. The case will be investigated under Road Traffic Rules 1959, Rule 10 LN 166/59.

The police advised everyone to be careful and to heed traffic rules to ensure everyone’s safety, especially during the rainy season.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.