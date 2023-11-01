MARA Assures No Students Affected by Food Poisoning

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The latest statement from Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA) clarifies that no students were involved in food poisoning as circulated on social media.

Furthermore, the cleanliness of the environment and the food handling process at MRSM Kuala Klawang’s cafeteria remains in good condition.

“Immediate action has been taken by MRSM management by contacting the District Health Office (PKD) to conduct a prompt investigation into the cafeteria in question.

“Thorough inspections by PKD have been carried out, and the cleanliness of the environment is satisfactory, while the food handling process adheres to the established standards.

“As a result of this observation, PKD and MRSM management have issued warnings to the cafeteria operators,” stated MARA in a statement quoted from Harian Metro.

Ongoing Student Monitoring

MARA has been actively monitoring MRSM students to ensure none have exhibited symptoms of food poisoning.

“So far, no students have exhibited symptoms of food poisoning as alleged. MARA consistently prioritises ensuring that food provided by the food suppliers complies with Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) for preparing cooked food for students.

“In this regard, MARA requests parents not to worry and to stay in touch with MRSM management for further information,” they added.

MARA underscores its commitment to the welfare and safety of all students at the Mara Educational Institutions (IPM), including MRSM, and states they will take appropriate actions in accordance with established procedures should any similar incidents arise.

However, the report does not detail the condition of the eggs or the cause of their spoilage in this particular case.

