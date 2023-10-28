Retired Teacher Scammed Of RM199,500: A Warning Amid Rising Fraud Cases

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

As scams continue to rise in Malaysia, a retired teacher from Temerloh has fallen prey to a group of fraudsters who cheated her off RM199,500 in one single phone call.

The 61-year-old victim received a call from an unknown individual posing as a courier company staff, who informed her that a parcel under her name contained prohibited items.

The call was then transferred to another individual who impersonated a police officer and instructed the victim to transfer all her savings into an account allegedly belonging to Bank Negara Malaysia’s investigating unit.

The victim immediately made eight money transfers of RM199,500 into six different bank accounts, all her savings.

According to the Pahang police chief, Datuk Seri Yahaya Othman, the case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code.

He also reminded the public to visit https://semakmule.rmp.gov.my/ before making any online transactions if they receive calls from unknown individuals.

This case is not an isolated incident, as scams continue to rise in Malaysia.

A recent report by The Star revealed that Malaysians have lost over RM1 billion to scams in the first half of 2023 alone.

The report also stated that online scams were the most common type of fraud, with investment scams being the most lucrative.

Malaysians need to remain vigilant and cautious when receiving unsolicited calls or messages that request personal or financial information.

Scammed in Malaysia? Take Action Now With These Simple Steps

If you have been scammed in Malaysia, it is important to take immediate action to protect yourself and report the incident.

Here are some steps you can take:

Contact the National Scam Response Centre (NSRC): The NSRC is a dedicated centre established to assist victims of scams in Malaysia. You can contact them for guidance and support in dealing with the situation. The NSRC is a joint effort between the National Anti-Financial Crime Centre (NFCC), Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM), the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), and the Royal Malaysia Police (RMP).

Report the scam to the authorities: It is crucial to report it to the relevant authorities. They will investigate the incident and take appropriate action against the scammers. Providing them with all the necessary details and evidence will aid their investigation.

Keep records of all communication and transactions: It is essential to keep any records, such as emails, text messages, or bank statements, related to the scam. These documents can serve as evidence and assist in the investigation process.

Inform your bank or financial institution: If any financial transactions were involved in the scam, contact your bank or financial institution immediately. They can help you secure your accounts, freeze any unauthorized transactions, and provide further guidance on proceeding.

Stay informed and educate yourself: Scams are constantly evolving, so it is crucial to stay updated on the latest scamming techniques and trends. Educate yourself about common scams in Malaysia and learn how to identify red flags to avoid falling victim to fraudsters.

Remember, taking swift action and reporting the scam can not only help you recover any losses but also contribute to preventing others from becoming victims.

Scams like phone calls, refunds, commissions, or charitable donations can empty your pockets. Arm yourself with knowledge with these latest schemes and stay ahead of the fraudsters!

#AmaranScam #ScamAlert #SoalSekatSebar #AndaLebihBijak pic.twitter.com/toGZzSZemb — Bank Negara Malaysia (@BNM_official) October 27, 2023

