Man Stabbed To Death Outside Entertainment Center In Johor Bahru

A 25-year-old man was stabbed to death outside an entertainment centre in Taman Dafeng, Johor Bahru, in the early hours of the morning on Friday (27 October).

The incident is believed to have been caused by a dispute.

According to surveillance footage from the scene, the victim was able to walk on his own after being attacked.

He was walking outside the entertainment centre to a nearby coffee shop and sat outside on the pedestrian walkway.

The man who committed the crime ran in the other direction.

A police car passed the road where the crime occurred, but the victim did not seek help from the police.

Instead, he sat silently on a chair in front of a store, constantly looking at and pressing his phone.

He sat on the chair for three minutes before falling to the ground due to serious injuries, excessive bleeding, and exhaustion.

The man eventually died at the scene.

Swift Arrests and Dramatic Escape: Progress in Murder Investigation as Suspects Crash Getaway Vehicle

Three suspects have been arrested within two hours of the murder case.

They were apprehended after crashing their vehicle while attempting to escape when stopped by police.

The case was being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

As investigations continue, authorities must work to ensure public safety and bring justice to those involved in this tragedy.

If you have any information related to the case, please get in touch with the Johor South District Police Headquarters (IPD Johor Selatan) at 07-2182323.

