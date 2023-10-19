Devastating Chair Prank Leaves Girl Bedridden With Severe Spinal Injury

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The devastating consequences of a classmate’s prank at school were revealed in a heart-wrenching video on TikTok by the mother of a girl named Iqa.

The incident involved pulling a chair while Ika was seated, causing her to fall and sustain serious spinal cord injuries.

As a result, Iqa is now bedridden and facing a long road to recovery.

The video, which has garnered over 1.2 million views and thousands of comments, highlights the challenges Ika and her mother face in raising a child with cerebral palsy.

Despite her condition, Iqa’s mother emphasized her daughter’s resilience and the valuable life lessons she has taught her.

Igniting Change: Demanding Accountability and Safety in Schools

The incident has sparked outrage among netizens, with many calling for accountability and stricter measures to prevent such dangerous school pranks.

Some have suggested that the classmate’s parents responsible for the prank should bear the medical expenses, while others have even urged Iqa’s mother to involve the authorities.

This unfortunate incident is a stark reminder of the potential dangers of seemingly harmless pranks.

It underscores the need for increased awareness and education among students about the consequences of their actions, particularly when they involve the safety and well-being of others.

Meanwhile, this incident serves as a wake-up call for schools and parents to prioritize the safety and well-being of all students, ensuring that such incidents are prevented in the future.

Netizen Suffers from Foot Pain for 32 Years Due to Herniated Disc

Some netizens also shared their own experiences in the post.

One netizen, Long Aini, said her L1-L5 intervertebral disc herniated because a classmate pulled her chair away, and she endured the pain for 32 years.

I just had a steroid injection on the 5th of this month, but the pain is still there. I will not forgive this classmate Long Aini on how the pain persists, leaving her unwilling to forgive the classmate for the chair prank.

Another netizen said a child in his community was paralyzed on one side because of this silly prank of pulling up a chair.

A parent also left a message saying that when his child was in the sixth grade of elementary school, he was injured after being pulled out of a chair by a classmate.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.