[Watch] Mother’s Complaint Ignites Controversy As Son Gets “Suspended” From Daycare After Being Bitten

In a shocking turn of events, a mother’s pursuit of justice for her son has resulted in his suspension from a daycare centre in Malaysia.

The mother noticed bite marks on her young son’s body and suspected that another child was responsible.

However, her attempts to address the issue were met with a slow response from the nursery management, leading to a heated argument and, ultimately, her son’s expulsion.

The mother, @isyidasyahidah, recently returned to Malaysia from the UK and sent her 3-year-old son to the daycare centre in June.

@isyidasyahidah ANAK KENA GIGIT DEKAT TASKA TERUK MACAM NI 😭 Hati mak mana tak luluh kalau sampai macam ni sekali isunya? Salah mama sebab voice out? Salah mama ke? Salah mama ke sebab nak fight untuk anak mama? End up anak mama yang kena keluar sekolah? Adill?? Buat kenangan akan datang, mama tak akan lupa semua ini ‼️😭 ♬ Emotional – Bang Nono

Shortly after, she noticed bite marks on his arms and other body parts. Initially dismissing them as everyday childhood incidents, she became increasingly concerned when the bite marks persisted for several months.

Unfair Turn of Events: Son Suspended from Daycare While Biting Incident Goes Unaddressed

Reaching her breaking point in September, the mother confronted the nursery management.

She discovered through CCTV footage that a 2-year-old girl in the daycare had been biting her son, causing the visible marks.

The mother seeks resolution and prompt action from daycare management after discovering her son was bitten by another child. (Pix: TikTok/@isyidasyahidah)

Despite her efforts, the situation took an unexpected turn.

On the same night as their meeting, the mother received a WhatsApp message from the nursery management informing her that her son had been “suspended” and was no longer welcome at the daycare centre.

The mother questions why her son, the victim of the biting incidents, faces the consequences while the girl responsible continues at the daycare without repercussions. (Pix: TikTok/@isyidasyahidah)

Calls for Review of Safety Measures

She highlighted that not only did the girl bite her son, but CCTV footage also revealed instances of her injuring other children.

The mother’s plea for fairness and justice has ignited controversy and raised concerns about the daycare centre’s handling of the situation.

Many have questioned the decision to punish the victim while seemingly protecting the girl responsible for the bites.

As this incident unfolds, it calls for thoroughly examining daycare policies and procedures to ensure the safety and well-being of all children in such facilities.

This is not the first time a biting incident has occurred in a daycare centre, and it is essential to take swift action to prevent such incidents from happening again.

