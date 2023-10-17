Pahang Puts The Brake On Vehicle Vanity: No More Honorary Hot Wheels!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In a bold move to uphold the dignity and prestige of honorary titles, the state of Pahang has imposed a strict prohibition on the display of honorary titles and state medals on vehicles.

This groundbreaking decision, announced by the Comptroller of the Royal Household of the Sultan of Pahang, aims to prevent the misuse or inappropriate use of these esteemed symbols.

The reminder has been issued in accordance with the Emblems, Titles, or Awards (Prevention of Improper Use) Enactment 2017, which pertains to titles and awards granted by the Sultan of Pahang.

The Comptroller of the Royal Household of the Sultan of Pahang, through a stern warning from Datuk Ahmad Khirrizal Ab Rahman, has made it clear that individuals who have received honorary titles and state medals are explicitly prohibited from exhibiting or attaching these symbols on their vehicles.

Pahang Sultan’s decree: Do not display or use state’s royal awards, medals on vehicles https://t.co/C4FbG83OzF — Malay Mail (@malaymail) October 14, 2023

Any violation of this enactment will result in severe consequences, including revoking the bestowed honorary titles and medals.

“We must uphold the decree of His Majesty Seri Paduka Baginda Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah Ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Al-Musta’in Billah.

“Therefore, we caution all recipients of honorary titles and state medals in Pahang to refrain from displaying or attaching these symbols to their vehicles,” stated Ahmad Khirrizal in a press statement.

He further emphasized that individuals who violate this enactment will face legal consequences.

Furthermore, anyone discovered using fake titles will be prosecuted under the same provisions.

Redefining Respect: Embracing a New Standard for Honorary Titles

In light of this development, the administration appeals for cooperation from the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and the Road Transport Department (JPJ) to enforce strict measures against those who violate this enactment.

This groundbreaking decision by Pahang has sent shockwaves throughout the state, as individuals are now required to adhere to a new standard of honour and respect for honorary titles.

The move underscores the commitment of Pahang’s leadership to maintain the integrity and prestige associated with these esteemed accolades.

While it may be true that removing the logo could result in a fine, it’s interesting to note that some individuals seem to disregard other traffic violations, such as having inappropriate number plates or excessively tinted windows, without facing any consequences.

ni dari Sultan pahang sendiri kemungkinannya kuatkuasa la. tapi tu la logo tu x cabut kena saman, tapi nombor plate mengarut, cermin gelap gelita x saman pun xde guna haha — Ss (@shakakakkaakaka) October 14, 2023

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.