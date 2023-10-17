McDonald’s Malaysia Confirms RM1 Million Donation To Palestine Humanitarian Fund 

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

McDonald’s Malaysia has confirmed its contribution of RM1 million to the Palestine Humanitarian Fund launched under the Prime Minister’s Department. This marks the company’s support to assist those affected by the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

The company confirmed their donation in a statement today. The fund was announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim during the tabling of the 2024 Budget last Friday.

“Prime Minister Yab Dato Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s proposal to allocate RM10 million to the Palestine Humanitarian Fund resonates deeply with our commitment to support those impacted by the current conflict in Gaza.

“Our contribution to the Palestine Humanitarian Fund will directly support relief efforts in Gaza, addressing the critical needs of those affected by the conflict. This includes medical aid, food, and shelter, as well as evacuation assistance if deemed necessary by the relief organisations,” read the statement.

The official response also highlighted how the Malaysian branch was actively encouraging its employees to participate in fundraising campaigns. This is with the hopes that it would ease the lives of those affected by the conflict in Gaza.

Second statement in a row

This is not the first time the company has issued a statement regarding the Palestinian crisis. This statement indeed comes after the company’s response two days ago, after being accused of supporting Israel in this ongoing crisis.

This was because McDonald’s Israel donated free meals to Israeli soldiers, which made many Malaysians wonder if their money was contributing to the pain of those in Gaza.

McDonald’s Israel mengumumkan restoran makanan segera itu mengedarkan makanan secara percuma kepada tentera dan warga Israel selepas kumpulan Hamas melakukan serangan pada Sabtu lalu.



The company promptly clarified that the Israeli company’s action “should not be considered a global action, company policy, or an official political stance taken by McDonald’s globally.”

Also, note that the local operation is a 100% Muslim-owned entity since it has been under the Reza Group companies from Saudi Arabia since 2017.

