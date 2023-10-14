Perlis Mufti Orders Ban On Aman Palestin Fundraising In Perlis

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The current conflict between Israel and Palestine has sparked renewed interest in supporting the Palestinian cause, with many Malaysians looking for ways to contribute.

However, in a shocking move, Perlis Mufti Datuk Dr Mohd Asri Zainul Abidin has ordered the Perlis Islamic Religious Affairs Department (JAIPs) to ban Aman Palestin from fundraising in the state.

The order comes amid concerns over unclear financial practices and allegations of impropriety.

Aman Palestin is a non-profit company collecting donations for Palestine, particularly during war and conflict with Israel.

However, concerns have been raised over the transparency of their fundraising efforts, with allegations of funds being misused or misappropriated.

Dr Mohd Asri said that JAIPs should not allow Aman Palestin to fundraise on Islamic premises in the state until an investigation has been carried out.

He cited concerns over unclear financial practices and allegations of impropriety, saying that the investigation was necessary to ensure that funds were being used for their intended purpose.

The fight for Palestinian rights continues

The move has been met with mixed reactions, with some applauding the mufti’s efforts to ensure transparency and accountability.

Others have criticized the ban as an infringement on the right to free speech and association.

It remains to be seen what impact this ban will have on Aman Palestin’s fundraising efforts in Perlis and whether it will lead to greater scrutiny of their financial practices.

For now, Aman Palestin continues collecting donations for Palestine.

Media Prima Berhad recently activated a humanitarian fund with Aman Palestin to help the Palestinian people.

Aman Palestin has expressed regret over the ban on their fundraising activities in Perlis and emphasized that they are a non-profit organization dedicated to helping the Palestinians.

They have also stated they are willing to take legal action if necessary.

The Inspector-General of Police, Tan Sri Razarudin Husain, has recently issued a warning to all who wish to help, urging them to exercise caution and ensure the credibility of those handling their donations.

It’s a heartbreaking reality that even in times of crisis, some seek to exploit the goodwill of others for their gain.

Let us hope that this cautionary message will not deter genuine non-governmental organizations (NGOs) from continuing their noble efforts to positively impact Palestine and provide much-needed assistance to those in need.

