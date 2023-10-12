Fried Chicken Rice Vendor Stabs Victim Over Money In George Town Market

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A dispute over money turned violent at a market in George Town, Penang, when a fried chicken rice vendor allegedly stabbed a customer with two knives.

The incident occurred around 2 p.m. at Cecil Street Market, a bustling and well-known market popular among locals and tourists.

According to China Press, the two men began pushing each other before the vendor stabbed the victim in the abdomen.

Despite attempts by others to break up the fight, the stabbing occurred, and the victim was left bleeding on the ground.

He was later taken to the hospital for treatment.

After the stabbing, the vendor fled the scene while police officers cordoned off the area and began investigating.

A pool of blood was found at the scene, along with a knife, which is suspected to be the murder weapon.

Meanwhile, passersby alleged that the victim was a loan shark and had come to collect money.

This incident serves as a reminder of the need for peaceful conflict resolution and restraint in situations of disagreement.

Manhunt Underway for Suspect

The police are investigating and checking footage from security cameras to determine what happened.

According to George Town OCPD Assistant Comm Soffian Santong, the district police headquarters received information about the incident and immediately dispatched a team to investigate.

Despite efforts to track him down, the suspect remains at large, and the motive for the stabbing is still unknown.

A manhunt is now underway to find and apprehend the suspect.

The police have reportedly seized a knife believed to have been used by the suspect during the incident.

The motive for the conflict remains unknown at this time.

