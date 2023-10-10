Customer Struck By Shutter Pole At A&W Outlet In Sungai Buloh 

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A customer of A&W had the misfortune of having a shutter pole struck him at an outlet in Sungai Buloh. The man who went with his wife and son suffered injuries resulting in seven stitches due to the pole falling on him at the entrance.

As reported by his wife on Facebook, the family of three went to the A&W Sungai Buloh outlet last Saturday. They had parked their car in front of the HLK electrical store next to A&W.

And as they were approaching the entrance of A&W, his wife suddenly heard him loudly calling for her. Surprised, she turned out and found him covering the left side of his head.

“I dared myself to look at my husband’s head and I was surprised to see that there was blood on the left side of the head. I kept saying “Blood, blood, you are wounded,” said the wife in the Facebook post.

She then pleaded with the electrical shop staff who were outside the shop, to help her with the situation. “We asked for tissues from the staff and one of the HLK staff ran to get tissues.”

It was then that she saw the pole on the floor, which had fallen from the place it was leaning on (a stone pillar) in front of the store. In a loud voice, she then asked the staff when he returned if this was their pole.

“This is not ours, this belongs to A&W, who is next door,” claimed the worker. The worker then informed the A&W outlet next door of the incident.

“This was when I saw an A&W staff member running out of the premises and quickly carrying the shutter pole and leaving it on the fence next to the premises.”

Rushed to the emergency room

Her husband was rushed to the Sungai Buloh Hospital’s emergency department for treatment. Due to the bleeding on the left side of his head, he required seven stitches.

He also underwent an x-ray to ensure that there is no internal damage from the heavy impact of the iron shutter.

The wife argued that this could have been prevented if A&W had been more careful with placing the shutter pole.

She added that the pole should not have been placed in front of the premises, resting against the stone pillar of the main pedestrian path of the outlet.

“The pole is heavy and quite dangerous (also sharp at the end). The risk is high if it falls. A&W should priotise the safety of visitors in the row of shops. The iron shutter should not have been placed on the stone post because the path is the main path for pedestrians.

“Imagine if the pole hits a small child. Imagine if it falls on them. Is it worth the risk?”

As soon as they were treated at the hospital, the couple headed to Sungai Buloh IPD in Jalan Welfare to make a police report about the incident.

“I hope that A&W learns from this incident. I also hope that they know that they are fully responsible for what happened to my husband.”

She then concluded her post by saying that both she and her husband are ready to be contacted by the company.

Taken full accountability

A&W has since responded to the incident with an official statement. The company takes full responsibility for what happened and is currently investigating the matter internally.

“We are aware of a recent incident that took place at one of our outlets. The safety and well-being of our customers are of utmost importance to us, and we want to assure you that we are actively investigating the matter and taking it very seriously.

“Our primary concern right now is the injured customer, and we are deeply sorry for what they had to go through. We have reached out to the affected individual to express our sincere apologies and offer our assistance during their recovery process.” said the company in the above caption of the official statement.

In the meantime, they aimed to get to the bottom of the issue. And once they do, the company promises to keep the public informed.

