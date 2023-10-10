Customer In Kuching Pretends To Be HK Actress, Demands Free Food

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

For most of us, the idea of having to pay for our meals at a restaurant seems fair. Whenever we decide to dine in, it is only obligatory to pay a restaurant for their services and goods. One customer, however, does not share the same sentiment.

As detailed by food blogger Ah Ong on Facebook, the customer had dined at his friend’s restaurant in Kuching and ordered food which cost over RM100.

However, upon completing her meal, the customer asked if the eatery could instead cover for her. She claimed that she was the Hong Kong actress, Zhao Wei, and that she could repay the eatery with publicity instead.

Ah Ong’s friend certainly did not fall for her tricks and politely requested she pay her bill. Furious, she caused a scene by threatening to write bad reviews for the eatery.

“She scolded my friend and made a lot of noise. She went outside the restaurant, took a picture of the place, and threatened to ‘viral’ his restaurant,” said the blogger in his Facebook post.

But surprisingly, this is not the first time the Zhao Wei imposter has visited the diner. This was apparently her fourth time dining there, requesting most times for free food.

Ong found this surprising as the customer seemed well off. And Ong was right as he followed the customer, only to learn that she drives a Mercedes.

“OMG! She was driving a 2-door Mercedes! She even gave my friend tips of RM20 previously,” said the food blogger furiously.

Netizens naturally shared Ong’s frustration upon learning the news. Many were turned off by the woman’s audacity to request free food. This is especially true since she is a well-off individual.

Others found it hilarious that the supposed veteran actress could not pay for her own meals. Regardless, it is clear that she was not who she claimed to be.

The real Zhao Wei

Zhao Wei is a Chinese actress who has starred in numerous films since 1994. Her most notable works, to date, are My Fair Princess, Shaolin Soccer, Red Cliff, and Painted Skin.

Since rising to fame in 1998, Zhao Wei has gone on to become one of the highest-paid and influential actresses in the Chinese entertainment industry.

