Restaurant Apologizes After Overcharging RM5 For Plain Water

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A restaurant in Pantai Cenang, Langkawi, has publicly apologized after a customer was charged RM5 for a glass of plain water due to a staff error.

The incident sparked outrage on social media, prompting the restaurant owner to issue a statement clarifying the mistake and offering refunds to affected customers.

According to the restaurant’s Facebook post, the overcharge was attributed to an employee mistakenly entering the wrong code when placing the order, resulting in an inflated price.

The post also highlighted that the establishment’s standard price for plain water has consistently been RM1 since its opening in 2015.

The restaurant owner expressed regret over the error and assured customers that measures would be implemented to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Additionally, the establishment emphasized that the recent adjustment in operations during the school holiday period may have contributed to the staff’s unfamiliarity with the new breakfast business and checkout system.

The customer who was affected had previously gone online to complain, and many netizens find it hard to believe.

White coffee sama harga air kosong?

Mantap org langkawi! https://t.co/7tSH0ulRU9 — BUKAN Tokey Sarkis™🚬 (@farhanzahari) December 28, 2023

Cracking Down on Overcharging: Malaysia’s Pricing Predicament

In recent years, there have been several reported cases of restaurants overcharging customers for items such as plain water in Malaysia.

For instance, in April 2021, 84 restaurants were identified for charging more than RM1 for plain water during an operation conducted by the the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDN) enforcement division in Selangor.

Similarly, in October 2023, a seafood restaurant in Johor Bahru was under investigation for overcharging a customer RM1,260 for a family dinner.

These incidents highlight the significance of monitoring and regulating pricing practices within the food and beverage industry.

The issue of overcharging has prompted authorities to take action, with customers encouraged to report any instances of excessive pricing.

KPDN has provided channels for lodging complaints, including email, hotline, and WhatsApp.

READ MORE: Restaurants That Charge Over RM 1 For Water, You’re In Trouble With Selangor Authorities Now

Additionally, restaurants found guilty of overcharging have faced penalties, such as fines imposed by the ministry.

Kita patut jadikan amalan lapor peniaga yang menindas. Lapor melalui eaduan KPDN. Laju juga KPDN buat kerja. Kita dah lapor beberapa restoran tak letak tanda harga. Datang balik dah terpampang tanda harga dan restoran pun dikenakan denda. https://t.co/GxGIiXCKxs — อนัส (@anaszack) December 9, 2023

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.