Ramen Rumble: KL Eatery Allegedly Fines Staff For Sick Leave And Tips, Faces Defamation Suit Threat

A local ramen restaurant in Kuala Lumpur is central to a heated controversy.

Allegations surfaced on social media claiming the establishment imposes unfair fines on its employees for taking medical leave and accepting customer tips.

The ramen establishment is accused of enforcing fines reaching RM100 for taking medically certified sick leave and a staggering RM500 for one-star reviews.

This startling claim suggests that an employee earning a monthly salary of RM4,000 could potentially lose all their earnings after just eight maximum penalties.

The owner has reportedly threatened to sue for defamation, adding fuel to the fire of public outcry.

The matter, discussed in Reddit’s r/malaysia forum, has highlighted the importance of understanding Malaysia’s legal framework governing labour rights and employer conduct.

Adding to the controversy, a screenshot of the rules and associated penalties was also uploaded, providing alleged visual evidence to the claims and intensifying the debate over the restaurant’s employment practices.

Proof in Print: Leaked image purportedly showing the ramen restaurant’s controversial penalty system, fueling outrage over alleged unlawful wage deductions. (Pix: Reddit)

Reputation Ramen-fied: Legal Threats Backfire Amid Claims

Meanwhile, social media users have taken to social media platforms to ‘name and shame,’ expressing outrage and scepticism over the restaurant’s legal threats.

One user pointed out the paradox of suing for defamation when such policies if proven true, could inherently damage the restaurant’s reputation further.

The discourse extends to cultural differences in legal practices, with users noting that while defamation suits are more easily pursued in countries like Japan, Malaysian law may not provide the same leverage for the restaurant owner.

Some users called for a boycott of the establishment, labelling it a “黑公司”, meaning black company,” a Chinese term often used to describe exploitative workplaces.

Unlawful Wage Cuts? Minister Weighs In on Ramen Restaurant Row

In response, a user who appears to be knowledgeable about Malaysian labour law, possibly with legal expertise, confirms that the Employment Act in Malaysia specifies what is considered lawful deductions from wages.

According to this user, the fines imposed by the ramen restaurant for poor reviews and other infractions would likely be categorized as unlawful deductions.

The situation has also caught the attention of Human Resources Minister Steven Sim Chee Keong.

His input brings a significant level of authority to the conversation, as he reportedly stated that such salary deductions for various mistakes and misconduct violate the Employment Act 1955.

The Minister’s assertion underscores the severity of the allegations.

It suggests that the government is aware of the situation and could take action if these practices are proven true.

The unfolding drama serves as a reminder of the delicate balance businesses must maintain between enforcing company policies and upholding fair labour standards.

As the community watches on, the true test for the ramen establishment will be in navigating the choppy waters of public opinion while addressing internal management issues that have come to light.

