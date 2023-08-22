US Aviation Experts Roped In To Investigate Elmina Plane Crash

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

A team of 10 aviation experts from the United States has arrived at the site of the plane crash near Bandar Elmina in Sungai Buloh.

A Beechcraft Model 390 (Premier 1) business jet crashed in the area last Thursday, just minutes away from the Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport in Subang.

Now, these experts will be responsible for conducting a thorough examination to gather crucial clues related to the incident.

An investigator from the United States National Transportation Safety Board (NSTB), Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the Beechcraft aircraft manufacturer pictured at the site of Elmina plane crash on August 21, 2023. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa / MalayMail

Shah Alam district police chief ACP Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim shared that the experts are expected to remain in the country for a period of seven to 10 days to contribute to the ongoing investigation into the plane crash. The team arrived at the site yesterday and has already begun their work.

Mohd Iqbal stated, “We anticipate that the operation to remove the wreckage will be completed today, but if this is not possible, our personnel will be stationed here to monitor the situation.”

He made these comments during a site inspection alongside Col. Muhammad Abdullah from the Air Accident Investigation Bureau (BSKU).

The wreckage of the aircraft being transported.

Picture by Yusof Mat Isa / MalayMail

As reported by Bernama, efforts are underway to extract plane fragments, with a lorry employed to convey the debris to a Subang hangar for additional examination.

Eight BSKU officers are also actively involved in the investigation. The collaborative efforts are guided by the principles outlined in Annex 13 of the Aircraft Accident and Incident Investigation regulations, as specified by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO Annex 13). This technical inquiry was initiated promptly by the BSKU team after the accident occurred.

The private jet was operated by Jet Valet Sdn Bhd. It was en route to Subang from Langkawi.

The crash claimed 10 lives, among them Datuk Seri Johari Harun, the Chairman of the Pahang Local Government, Housing, Environment, and Green Technology Committee.

Eight of the victims were on board the light aircraft with two being crew members. The other two victims were road users; a Grab driver and a Foodpanda delivery rider.

The aircraft departed the Langkawi International Airport for Subang airport at 2:08 pm and crashed less than 10km from the airport around 40 minutes later, shortly after receiving landing clearance.

A preliminary report outlining the crash is expected to be released within 30 days from the incident date, said Malaysia’s Transport Ministry.



Investigators from the United States National Transportation Safety Board (NSTB), Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the Beechcraft aircraft manufacturer at the site of Elmina plane crash in Shah Alam, on August 21, 2023. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa / MalayMail

