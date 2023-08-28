Good Night Oyen Elmina, Rest Well Buddy

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

“It is with sadness we inform that Oyen Elmina has passed away today.”

The orange cat rescued from the site of the Beechcraft Premier 1 private jet crash in Bandar Elmina, Sungai Buloh has been warded at the Zul Erwan Cat Clinic.

Dr Zul Erwan Azmi has constantly been sharing updates on Oyen’s condition.

Oyen was stable and had been eating but Dr Zul Erwan informed that the cat tested positive for feline immunodeficiency virus (FIV) which made the infection he sustained spread faster.

“Oyen started to become weak and the best treatment was given but Oyen was not able to hang on,” Dr Zul Erwan wrote.

He also thanked all those who had been praying for Oyen.

Oyen Elmina was rescued by the ambulance team of the Health Ministry. They gave the cat initial treatment and brought him to Dr Zul Erwan’s clinic in Sungai Buloh.

Oyen gained online fame as many prayed for his recovery. There were also many interested in adopting Oyen but Dr Zul Erwan informed previously that Oyen already had an owner which was one of the members of the ambulance team.

Richie Bobby Bujang, believed to be Oyen’s adopted dad left a comment on Dr Zul Erwan’s post: “Rest in peace buddy. Gonna miss you Oyen. Special thanks to Dr Zul and team who have done their best. It means a lot to Oyen.”

Instagram user @tommehhhhhhh replied to Richie, saying: “Rest in peace Oyen anak Richie.”

The post has garnered hundreds of comments since it was published.

