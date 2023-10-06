Baby Tragically Passes Away After 10 Hours In Parked Car At Cheras

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

A tragic incident occurred at the Canselor Tuanku Muhriz Hospital (HCTM) in Cheras, where a baby passed away after being left in a parked car for 10 hours

The girl was mistakenly left in the vehicle when her doctor’s mother went to work at HCTM, thinking she had already sent the child to a daycare centre.

The baby was found and brought to HCTM unconscious before being declared dead.

According to Cheras police chief Assistant Commissioner Zam Halim Jamaluddin, the baby was unconscious at 5:35 p.m. and immediately taken to HCTM, where she was declared dead.

Initial investigations suggest that the victim’s mother had placed the child in the rear passenger seat on the left-hand side at 7:20 a.m. on Thursday (5 Oct), intending to send her to the daycare centre.

The mother drove directly to the hospital instead of sending the child to the daycare centre, mistakenly believing she had already done so.

Only in the evening did the mother become aware that the baby was still in the car when her husband called to inform her that the child was not at the daycare centre.

The police have classified the case as a sudden death report, but further investigations are being carried out under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001 for negligence.

Children should never be left alone in a vehicle

We extend our heartfelt condolences to the baby girl’s family during this difficult time.

This tragic incident serves as a reminder to all parents to exercise extra caution and take necessary measures to ensure the safety of their children.

Kalau dkt us ada orang buat keychain "there's baby in the car"



And syarikat us punya kereta akan berbunyi alarm kalau x silap bila kita tertinggal anak dalam kereta. Sebab dekat sana banyak kes bayi mati sebab kena tertinggal dalam kereta



Btw bagus apa yang awak buat ni👍👍🌟 — zati – harumi | shaklee | kuih tradisional (@t0yss) November 18, 2019

This is not the first time such a tragedy has occurred in Malaysia.

In 2018, tragedy struck at the Port Dickson Vocational College when a two-year-old toddler passed away after being left in a car for four hours by her mother.

In 2021, a 3-year-old girl died after being left in a car for several hours by her grandmother in Sungai Tiram, Ulu Tiram.

These incidents highlight the importance of being vigilant and taking extra care when it comes to the safety of children.

Better safe than sorry

There are several devices and safety features available to prevent babies from being left alone in cars.

One example is the car seat alarm that reminds parents to check the back seat before leaving the car.

In addition to using devices and safety features, there are also prevention tips that parents can follow to avoid putting their children at risk of heatstroke.

One such tip is to make it a habit to look before locking the car and to keep the vehicle locked with the keys out of reach of children.

If you notice a child alone in a car, take action and contact local authorities.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.