Adam Cheng’s Daughter Found Dead in California

Hong Kong actor Adam Cheng Siu-Chau has now been struck with a tragedy as his oldest daughter, Angelina Cheng On-yee, was recently found dead at her home in Southern California, USA.

Her church members discovered the 55-year-old, and it has been reported that she took her own life.

According to Chinese media, On-yee had gone missing between 26 and 27 September, and her friends had grown concerned as she was allegedly struggling with a complicated love triangle.

Officers then forcibly entered her residence in California and discovered her lifeless body on the premises.

They tried to contact On-yee’s mother, Lo Wai Yu, but as they could not reach her, they quickly reported the matter to the police.

On-yee’s church members then turned to Cheng, requesting he reach out to them to make arrangements for her passing.

They reportedly held a memorial mass for the 55-year-old on 30 September at the St. Bridget Chinese Catholic Church.

Cheng’s wife has told Chinese media via text: “We are understanding and processing (the situation)!”

However, no further comment has been given from the family.

Love, Loss, And The Greed Of Man

On-yee was born to Lo and Cheng in 1968 before the actor’s second marriage to Hong Kong comedian Lydia Shum.

The duo fell in love after meeting at a TVB acting class.

Unfortunately, when they broke up three years later, Lo took On-yee with her, and as a result, On-yee never really knew her dad.

Cheng once mentioned that he had no contact with his eldest daughter, which saddened him.

Family time: Shum and Cheng sharing a happy moment with their daughter Joyce Cheng. (Pix: Weibo)

After they separated, Lo raised On-yee by herself, though Cheng funded her college education.

But On-yee eventually understood and forgave the circumstances surrounding her parents’ separation.

She allegedly took the initiative to meet with her dad during his performance in Las Vegas a few years ago.

Adam Cheng’s Popularity in Malaysia

Cheng has gained significant popularity and a devoted fan base in Malaysia.

While he has been making headlines due to a love triangle involving Shum and his current wife, Koon Jing-wah, his fame extends beyond the controversy.

Cheng gained popularity in Malaysia through his work in TVB Wuxia drama series based on the works of Louis Cha and Gu Long, such as The Heaven Sword and Dragon Saber, Chor Lau Heung.

Cheng played the notorious character Ding Hai in The Greed of Man, a classic modern series that TVB had made in the early 90s.

His talent for bringing these iconic characters to life and his undeniable on-screen presence have solidified his status as a beloved actor in Malaysia.

The captivating storytelling, thrilling action sequences, and Cheng’s exceptional acting skills have made him a household name among Malaysian fans.

In addition to his acting prowess, it is worth mentioning that Adam Cheng is an accomplished actor and a talented singer.

He has released numerous albums throughout his career, showcasing his musical abilities to his fans.

