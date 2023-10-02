Netizens Touched By Family’s Decision To Walk Daughter To University

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Seeing a child step into the ivory tower and succeed in life is one of the dreams of every parent in the world. Most parents are willing to sacrifice everything, especially their own money and time to ensure that the dream is achieved.

That is exactly what the family of a female student from University Malaysia Pahang Al-Sultan Abdullah (UMPSA) did that went viral on social media yesterday.

In the video that was posted on TikTok by the University, the family can be seen walking while each carrying luggage in the hot weather towards the entrance of UMPSA.

What moved netizens was the persistence of the family who was willing to send their daughter by walking, while other students were sent by car.

“From a distance, you can see a family walking in the middle of the heat like their car had broken-down.

“It’s sad that it’s so hot walking and pushing bags while others are riding in the car,” wrote the University in the video.

In fact, it appears that the father of the female student also stopped for a moment to take a picture of the university’s gate.

Seeing the difficulty and persistence of the family, the university tried to find a car to help them carry their belongings and bags onto the campus.

It is understood that the family came from Sarawak and took a bus to Pahang to accompany their daughter to register at UMPSA.

“When asked, he said they came from Sarawak to send their children to UMPSA,” noted the TikTok user.

Interestingly, the registration number of the university car that picked them up was also seen to be registered in Sarawak.

Positive reactions

The video, which received more than 900,000 views, has since touched many netizens on the online platform.

Netizens were touched by the sacrifice and willingness of the student’s parents to accompany their child to the university.

They also praised the university’s quick action in assisting.

For others, it brought back memories as they also shared the same experience when enrolling into the institution, since their circumstances were similar to the family.

Regardless, it is touching to see the family going above and beyond to realise their daughter’s educational ambitions. It is also admirable of the institution to quickly offer assistance to the family.

