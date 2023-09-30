Love, Money, And Wedding Woes: Woman Doubts Her Fiancé’s Financial Stability

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In a recent article by mStar, a woman expressed concern about her fiancé’s financial situation.

In a post on the Facebook group “Tip Persiapan Perkahwinan,” the woman revealed that she is now torn between whether to proceed with the marriage.

The woman claimed that her fiancé constantly borrows money from her even though he has already saved up RM10,000 for their wedding expenses.

The woman also mentioned that her fiancé earns only RM2,500 per month, which raises doubts about his ability to support their future life together.

She further stated that her fiancé suggested living with his family for a while after the wedding to save money on rent, which she disagreed with.

We spent a lot of money on our wedding ceremony and have been through thick and thin together. I have helped my fiancé a lot when he was in need. The woman admitted that she is now uncertain about whether or not to go ahead with the marriage.

Netizens React to Woman's Concerns Over Fiancé's Financial Situation

Netizens have criticized the woman for not being willing to contribute to the wedding expenses and for expecting her fiancé to cover everything.

However, some have also sympathized with her concerns about her fiancé’s financial situation.

Netizens commented on the situation, suggesting that the woman’s fiancé deserves a more mature and understanding partner.

They sympathised with the fiancé, who saved up for the wedding dowry despite his financial difficulties.

Some also praised the fiancé for his efforts in contributing to the wedding expenses.

Netizens also said the most important thing is investigating the partner’s outstanding debts.

If they can’t even support themselves every month, they shouldn’t be eager to get married.

Paling penting sekali kau kene siasat segala jenis hutang yang die ada non, Kalau sampaii setiap bulan diri dia sendiri pun tak cukup kau jangan gatal gatal nak kahwin, Zaman sekarang takde istilah susah senang sama sama. Melain kan effort die cari duit tu tinggi — 🦋 (@sylndabhrm_) September 23, 2023

