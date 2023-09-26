Photo Finish: Photographer’s 5-Hour Wait Pays Off With Perfect KL Trains Shot

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

With patience, one can capture the beauty of the world and the wonders of life that others might miss in their haste.

A talented photographer, Fahmie Izwann, has taken social media by storm with his incredible shot of Kuala Lumpur’s three most efficient trains.

The photo captures the MRT, LRT, KTM Komuter, and ERL in one frame, showcasing the city’s impressive transportation system.

However, capturing such a stunning shot was no easy task.

We will reap if we do not give up

Izwan had to wait five hours for the perfect shot.

Many would have given up after waiting a few hours, but Izwan’s dedication and patience paid off.

The photo’s impressive quality is even more remarkable considering that it was taken with a smartphone, the Honor 90, which boasts a 200 MP camera.

This shows that one doesn’t need fancy equipment to capture breathtaking photos.

It’s all about having an eye for detail and being patient enough to wait for the perfect moment.

The photo has since gone viral on social media, with many praising Izwan’s talent and dedication.

If you want to see more of his work, follow him on Instagram.

