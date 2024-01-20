Photographers Slam Bride Over “Insulting” RM100 Wedding Shoot Offer

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A bride-to-be has sparked outrage online after offering just RM100 (£20) for a 10-hour wedding photography job.

She claimed in a Facebook group for photographers that the role would require “just pressing the shutter release”.

The woman wrote: “My budget is limited, and I can only provide RM100 as payment… compared with the daily salary of ordinary foreign workers of RM80, this payment is already high.”

Her remarks about foreign workers and the skills involved angered photographers.

Netizen Backlash: A Lesson in Underestimating Professional Services

A netizen said that since the woman thought the filming work was easy, why not ask a 5-year-old child at home to help “for free”?

Another netizen said that the cost of weeding by foreign workers is only RM200, and the working hours are only three hours from morning to noon.

After facing criticism, the woman has since apologized for underestimating the worth of professional photography services.

“I did not mean to degrade any profession, and I’m sorry for my ignorance,” she said in a follow-up post.

Beyond the Button: Uncovering the Hidden Costs

Although the woman has since apologized, her words struck a chord with photographers nationwide feeling profoundly disrespected.

The incident has also motivated photographers to advocate correcting public misconceptions about their undervalued expertise.

Typical wedding photography packages in Malaysia range from RM2,000 for basic coverage to RM5,000 or more for full-day shoots with multiple photographers, edited images and physical photo albums or frames.

A groom reverently slips the jewel onto his enraptured bride’s awaiting finger in a moment as timeless as the ring’s circular eternity. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

The fees account for far more than just showing up and clicking a button.

Experienced wedding photographers noted that their fees account for time and equipment, creative direction, editing skills and the quality expected from capturing once-in-a-lifetime moments.

They pour so much passion into preserving memories, yet people undermine those efforts while expecting premium quality.

A bride pauses to indulge in the symbolic sugary spheres of tong yuen during her wedding ceremony. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

