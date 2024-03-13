Porsche Malaysia Celebrates Greatness Through HER Lens

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In a recent collaborative effort to empower and inspire inclusivity, Porsche Malaysia, represented by Sime Darby Auto Performance (SDAP) worked with Women Photographers Malaysia (WPM) to organise the “Greatness through HER lens” initiative, celebrating the spirit of inclusivity in photography.

Held in conjunction with International Women’s Day, the collaboration fostered a dialogue with female photographers, and focused on picturing a different narrative in traditionally male-dominated industries such as within the medium of automotive photography.

It spotlighted the exceptional talents of female photographers on an experiential adventure with the new Cayenne, with scenic pitstops for a photography challenge.

Demonstrating that performance and comfort are not mutually exclusive, the female photographers from around Malaysia and even abroad shared moments together in the Cayenne.

The participants enjoyed the dynamic handling and superior comfort of the ride from the SUV’s thoroughly upgraded chassis system as they embarked on their great escape from the hustle and bustle of the city to their next idyllic destination.

In an industry where women are under-represented, ‘Greatness through HER lens’ serves as a catalyst for change, providing female photographers the opportunity to shine and challenge stereotypes. By harnessing the collective power of our diverse perspectives, we can create meaningful connections and amplify the voices of women through the medium of photography and foster a more supportive and inclusive community. Annice Lyn, co-founder of Women Photographers Malaysia

An intuitive connection

Featured for the first time in the Cayenne, the new Porsche Driver Experience – a new and intuitive display and control concept – optimises the driving experience for the occupants, the symmetrical appearance of the overall interior creating a luxurious environment on this quintessential sports car for five.

As the convoy of Porsche Cayenne left Porsche Centre Ara Damansara to venture into the outskirts of the city, the landscape gradually transformed from tall buildings to lush greenery.

The new adaptive air suspension with two-chamber, two-valve technology in the Cayenne demonstrated its immense range of capabilities throughout the drive, as the road wound its way through rolling hills and verdant forests.

The Cayenne maintained poise with utmost driving precision and performance, all the while prioritising comfort for both the driver and passengers who were abuzz with a sense of liberation and adventure, as they hit the open road and left the bustling city behind.

Embracing different perspectives through the creative lens

Safety and assistance systems made driving from point to point a breeze in the Cayenne, and the group soon arrived at the designated locations for a photoshoot with the Cayenne.

With different backgrounds also consequently resulting in different areas of photography expertise, all participants were given six different categories to focus on at these picturesque pitstops, challenging their versatility through their creative lenses.

Winning photos were submitted by Aun Pein, Fish Quan, Atiqah Is, Joanna James, and Yuki Eyok.

Porsche has always been committed to the power of collaboration and storytelling to drive positive change. Starting out on a trailblazing journey with Annice, ‘Greatness through HER lens’ is a continuation of that collaboration. With WPM, we hope to inspire women everywhere to embrace their uniqueness and showcase their unique perspectives, whilst pursuing their dreams with confidence. Christopher Hunter, Chief Executive Officer of Sime Darby Auto Performance

The drive to and from Janda Baik proved to be an immersive experience for the participants, allowing them to reconnect with nature, discover new surroundings and explore professional opportunities.

The newfound camaraderie amongst the participants fostered a supportive community, enabling them to push beyond comfort zones and challenge stereotypes to go further together.

Share your thoughts on TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.