Car Centre Proves Its Innocence in Car Theft Allegation: A Tale Of Tints And Misunderstandings

A woman in Kuching claimed that her new car was stolen after being sent to an auto detailing centre to apply insulation film.

She reported that the fuel tank fuel dropped sharply, and the screen language was changed, leading her to suspect that someone had secretly driven her car.

However, CCTV footage showed that the car was not stolen and parked inside the centre for nearly two hours while the insulation film was applied.

The woman had posted on Facebook, garnering over 2,000 likes, 800 comments, and 3,000 shares, that her car was secretly driven for about 10 kilometres, causing her fuel tank to decrease.

She had chosen the auto detailing centre in Kuching to apply the insulation film for RM1,100.

After she picked up the car, she found that the fuel tank had 106 kilometres left, and the language on the screen in the car had been changed from English to Chinese.

She suspected the centre’s employees had driven her car.

Public Urged To Verify Claims Before Accusing

The centre, Raytech & Rhadium Kuching, released a CCTV video showing the car parked inside their centre for nearly two hours while the insulation film was applied.

They denied any wrongdoing and urged the public not to spread false accusations.

They also stated that they tried to contact the customer for an explanation but could not.

