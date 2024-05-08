Luxury SUV Plunges Into Sea After Driver Follows Misleading Navigation In Sarawak

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In a recent bizarre incident at approximately 1 a.m., a young driver from Kuching accidentally drove his luxury MPV into the sea at Pantai Tanjung Batu in Bintulu, Sarawak, as the Chinese daily Sin Chew reported.

The driver, unfamiliar with the road conditions, was following directions from a satellite navigation system, which allegedly misled him, resulting in the vehicle plunging into the water.

Despite the presence of crocodiles in the area, a courageous tow truck operator ventured into the sea to secure the MPV with a rope, preventing it from being swept away by the waves.

The operator also took the opportunity to ensure that no one was trapped inside the vehicle.

Miraculous Escape and Bravery in Crocodile-Infested Waters

Due to the darkness and safety concerns, the tow truck company returned to the scene the following morning to lift the MPV out of the water for repairs.

Although the luxury vehicle was successfully retrieved, it sustained significant damage to its front end and numerous scratches along the body.

The local authorities are investigating the incident to determine the exact cause of the navigation system’s malfunction and prevent similar occurrences.

The driver’s escape and the tow truck operator’s bravery were nothing short of miraculous, considering the presence of crocodiles in the waters.

In an unrelated incident in March, a 25-year-old man and his 66-year-old father-in-law tragically died after their Perodua Myvi car plunged into the sea near Kampung Payang in Lahad Datu, Sabah.

Trust Your Instincts, Not Just Your GPS

Attention to road signs and surroundings is essential to avoid potentially dangerous situations.

While GPS navigation systems can be valuable tools, they should never replace a driver’s common sense, situational awareness, and responsibility to prioritize safety.

Moreover, it is essential to remember that GPS systems may not always account for recent changes in road conditions, such as construction, closures, or weather-related hazards.

Drivers should stay informed about current road conditions and adjust their routes accordingly rather than blindly following GPS instructions.

By combining GPS with a keen observation of one’s surroundings and a willingness to adapt to changing conditions, drivers can significantly reduce the risk of accidents and ensure a safer journey for themselves and others on the road.

