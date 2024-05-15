Police Urges SUKE “Stretched Thread” Victim To Make A Report

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Accidents usually occur because of human error or because of environmental factors. However, it is rare for someone to get hurt because of something that cannot be seen with the naked eye while on the road.

Recently, a motorist who was travelling along the Sungai Besi-Ulu Klang Expressway (SUKE) was injured due to a stretched thread across the road.

The incident was shared by the victim on his Twitter page.

According to the victim, he suffered an injury on the chin due to the stretched thread.

This incident happened two days ago (13 May) at about 6.30pm.

Hari ni, Isnin 13 Mei 2024 jam 6.30 petang.

Dagu aku terkoyak terkena benang yang melintang jalan di Lebuhraya SUKE (selepas exit Taman Kosas, Ampang) menghala ke tol Bukit Teratai. pic.twitter.com/ZNvAH1QdwV — as 🇲🇾 (@MuasRosdi) May 13, 2024

Later the post was also shared by Lembah Jaya assemblyman Syed Ahmad Syed Abdul Rahman Alhadad also known as Altimet who said that he would follow up on the matter with the Ampang Jaya police.

Jadi lagi. @mySUKEofficial ambil maklum. Saya dah info IPD Ampang Jaya. Esok pagi ada sesi town hall di IPK Selangor saya bawak isu ni. https://t.co/mtqhCXLDz3 — Altimet.eth (@altimet) May 14, 2024

According to Ampang Jaya police chief Azam Ismail who verified the accident, it happened near SUKE after the Taman Kosas exit, as reported by FMT.

Azam urged the victim to lodge a report at the closest police station.

On his Twitter page, the victim informed that he would be meeting up with the police today.

To take further action, the police will meet with the SUKE highway operator and carry out a preliminary investigation in the interim.

He also asked any witnesses to get in touch with the police.

SUKE also issued a statement in which they said they are prepared to fully cooperate with the investigation and advised the victim to report anything in writing to the police.

The highway operator also said that it will be stepping up patrols along the motorway and that any risky behaviour, including kite flying, will be immediately reported to the police.

“We will also work closely with local residents’ associations to enhance safety measures and prevent such incidents,” it said.

“We would like to emphasise that the safety of our users and neighbouring residents is of paramount importance to us,” SUKE operator Prolintas said in the statement.

