From Bahasa To Bahasa: A Melody Of Unity And Mandarin Mastery

Arba’a Ali and her daughter Fatimah Noryyah Mohd Noor Kosygin exemplify Malaysia’s unity and diversity spirit.

Despite being Malay, they both converse fluently in Mandarin, showcasing the country’s multicultural identity.

Syam frequently shares videos on TikTok where she is seen speaking in Mandarin with her children. Her followers come from diverse backgrounds, including some from China.

Arba’a’s father decided to send her to a Chinese school, believing that mastering the Chinese language would open doors for her in the future.

Although initially challenging, Arba’a received immense support from her Chinese classmates and teachers, fostering a sense of muhibbah (unity) among them.

Of her nine siblings, she was the only one attending SJKC Pay Hwa in Melaka, a Chinese school.

Her initial days were difficult as she couldn’t comprehend the language spoken and was the only Malay girl in her class.

Inspired by her own experiences, Arba’a also enrolled her daughter Fatimah in a Chinese school.

Fatimah, a talented singer and musician, benefited from her ability to speak Mandarin, leading to opportunities to perform both locally and internationally.

Fatimah participated in Let’s Sing Kids Season 5 in China in 2017 and Jungle Voice Season 2 in 2019.

In the latter, she sang ‘Can I Stay By Your Side’, a well-known Chinese song by Hong Kong Cantopop singer Eason Chan.

Arba’a, who shared her family’s story in an interview with FMT, said they embrace unity and believe Malaysians should unite to build a peaceful and prosperous future.

