Helpdesk Guy Earns RM8K A Month After Learning Japanese

Learning new languages can open up career opportunities and increase earning potential.

A 27-year-old Malaysian working at an IT helpdesk has significantly increased his salary by learning Japanese.

The anonymous man shared his experience via Instagram on the “Malaysian Pay Gap” page, a platform for sharing salary information in Malaysia.

He said that after graduating from university with a bachelor’s degree and five years of work experience, he started working as a technical support worker in a local hospital with a salary of RM1,800.

After less than a year, he resigned due to the hard work that required him to be on call 24 hours a day.

He then worked as customer support for a local software company for nearly three years with a starting salary of RM3,000 and a salary of RM3,500 before leaving.

The man discovered that customer support and help desk staff who spoke different languages were paid more than those who spoke only the local language.

Learning Japanese Leads to Salary Increase and Personal Growth

He had been learning Japanese for a long time and decided to apply for the Japanese language proficiency test, which he passed successfully.

He then landed a job as an IT helpdesk staff in the shared service team of a multinational company serving customers in Japan.

His starting salary was RM4,800, which later increased to RM5,300.

An example of a job advertisement seeking Japanese speakers in Malaysia. (Pix: Twitter / X)

Sekarang ini banyak kerja untuk sesiapa yg boleh faham & cakap bahasa korea atau jepun di Malaysia.



Lagi-lagi dalam bidang BPO.



Gaji pun starting biasanya RM5k keatas, dah sama level dengan gaji developer. pic.twitter.com/ES3WTvzupa — Naqib Faiq (@coolservant) May 30, 2023

After working in that company for two years, he resigned and found another IT helpdesk job where he served Japanese customers in Japanese.

The man said that learning and working in a new language has allowed him to develop his career and broaden his horizons beyond his expectations.

With more than two years of working experience in Japanese, he can now watch Japanese anime without reading subtitles and even travel to Japan without language barriers.

His story serves as an inspiration for others who are looking to broaden their horizons and advance their careers by learning new languages.

