[Watch] Newlyweds’ Wedding Ruined By Swarm Of Flies From Nearby Chicken Farm

In a bizarre turn of events, a couple’s joyous wedding celebration was marred by an unexpected invasion of flies.

A viral posting on the internet captured the moment when hundreds of thousands of flies swarmed the newlyweds, causing chaos and disappointment on their special day.

The couple, identified as Apattt and her husband, hailed from Indonesia and tied the knot in May earlier this year.

Although the incident occurred several months ago, it recently gained attention after Apattt shared the video on TikTok, attracting widespread discussion among netizens.

The unfortunate incident occurred during the wedding ceremony, forcing the bride to interrupt the proceedings.

Apattt expressed her profound embarrassment and disappointment at the unexpected fly attack, which disrupted what should have been a cherished and unforgettable moment.

The Source of the Infestation

Apattt revealed that the source of the fly infestation was attributed to a nearby chicken farm just three meters away from their wedding venue.

Despite informing the farm owner about their wedding plans months in advance, the situation took an unfortunate turn when the farm reopened a few days before the reception.

To control the situation, Apattt and her family resorted to various methods, including fly repellent and insecticides.

However, their efforts proved futile against the overwhelming number of flies, estimated to be hundreds of thousands.

The Impact on the Wedding

The video footage showcases flies landing on flowers and infiltrating almost every space at the wedding venue.

The presence of flies also led to some guests refusing to eat, fearing that the food might be contaminated.

This misunderstanding further added to the couple’s humiliation and disappointment.

Apattt clarified that her intention in sharing the video was not to accuse anyone but to express her feelings and shed light on what transpired months ago.

Fly Attack Gains Millions of Views

The video has since garnered over 4.5 million views, attracting attention and sympathy from netizens in Malaysia and India.

Despite enduring this unfortunate incident, Apattt has approached the situation with tolerance and a positive mindset.

She hopes that by sharing her story, others can empathize with her experience and understand the sincerity behind her actions.

The newlyweds’ wedding day, meant to be filled with joy and celebration, will now forever be remembered as a day overshadowed by an unexpected fly invasion.

Making a DIY fly trap can be a practical and economical solution for controlling fly infestations.

