[Watch] Crime Doesn’t Pay: Man With 12 Criminal Records Shot And Killed In Klang

A man with 12 criminal records was shot and killed on the street in Klang, Selangor.

The incident occurred on 30 August, and videos capturing the aftermath have been circulating on various social media platforms.

The video depicts a man lying motionless on the street with visible bloodstains on the ground and evidence of a vehicular collision at the site.

Several onlookers were present, many screaming in response to the situation.

The Klang police have confirmed the incident and released a statement confirming they had received a report of a shooting in the Kapar region.

North Klang District Police Chief, Assistant Commissioner S. Vijaya Rao, said they immediately rushed to the scene upon receiving the information at approximately 10:35 p.m.

Police arrived at the crime scene at Jalan Hamzah Alang 22/KU9 in Persiaran Hamzah Alang and immediately began their investigation.

The investigation revealed that the shooting incident occurred in front of a two-story shophouse.

The deceased was identified as a 36-year-old man with 12 convictions involving drugs and violent crimes.

Witnesses reported hearing multiple gunshots before discovering the noise source, and a traffic accident had also occurred at the scene.

The police are still looking for witnesses, evidence, and CCTV footage to assist in investigating the case.

Anyone who has any information or may have witnessed the incident is urged to come forward and provide relevant leads at the Klang North District Police Headquarters or the nearest police station.

Shock and fear among Klang residents

The incident has shocked and frightened many in Klang, and authorities are working to determine who is responsible for the shooting.

According to Numbeo, a website that collects visitors’ perceptions regarding safety and crime in different cities worldwide, Klang’s crime rate is perceived as moderate, with a safety index of 56.57 out of 100.

However, it is essential to note that this data is based on perceptions and may not accurately reflect the actual crime rate in Klang.

In a detailed guide about crime rates and safety index in Klang, it was found that the general level of crime in Klang is 77.41, with home and property robbery being the most common crime at 71.58

Furthermore, a statement from Selangor police stated that cases involving violent crimes in Klang only exceeded the threshold value of 31.76 cases, equivalent to 6%, from January to September 2021.

Property crimes during the same period were below the threshold value of 195.44 cases, or equivalent to 13%

