ERL To Reopen Flight Check-In Facilities At KL Sentral Next Month

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

Express Rail Link Sdn Bhd (ERL) is reopening its flight check-in facilities at KL Sentral. After pausing the service during the first MCO, the company will reinstate the service at KL Sentral from 1 September onwards.

Malaysia Airlines will be the first airline to reinstate their collaboration, while the other airlines are expected to join some time later.

From 1 September onwards, the counters will operate from 6 am in the morning to 10 pm at night on a daily basis.

Twitter

The service is open for both International and Domestic flights for Malaysia Airlines. The facility is similar to the one in KLIA.

As such, customers only need to head to the ERL ticket counter to purchase a ticket. They are then required to head to the counter to check in and drop off their bags at the counter.

The bags will then be tagged to the destination and transferred onto customers’ flights at KLIA. However, customers are reminded to check in at least two hours before their flight.

Why should customers utilise this feature?

The benefit of checking in at KL Sentral is that one’s luggage will be seamlessly transferred from the KLIA Express to their flight. Thus, saving them the hassle of having to drag it around with them at the airport.

And the KLIA Express travel takes only 28 minutes on the way, making it a quick and simple option to get to KLIA for your flight.

Facebook

Additionally, ERL will provide customers who buy KLIA Ekspres tickets a RM 10 discount.

The RM 10 voucher, which is available for a limited time only, will be given to each adult traveler who uses the airline check-in facilities. The voucher can be redeemed until 31 December 2023.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.