Customer Finds Dead Cockroach In Toasted Bread At Puchong Eatery

A customer had the shock of his life when he found a dead cockroach in his toasted bread. The man, according to his Facebook post, found the dead insect in his order at an eatery in Puchong.

He detailed that he had wanted to give the restaurant a try since it was newly open. But he was disappointed upon his visit there.

Not only was the staff unpleasant, but he also had a shocking discovery during his time eating there. The netizen Benny Teng, shared that he spotted a dead cockroach in the slice of the toasted bread he had ordered.

The dead cockroach was lying on the right slice of the toasted bread. Though he did not take a bite of it, Teng was rightfully upset over the matter.

“The hygiene condition needs to be improved, but then again, the service attitude of the manager is poor and needs to be improved.

“Although I didn’t pay for this meal. If I did, I would never pay you half a cent!” wrote Teng angrily in his Facebook post.

The Internet is shocked

As expected, the post has since reached many netizens on Facebook. Many in the comment section were taken aback by the incident.

One user was shocked over the matter and is thinking twice about bringing her family there on Merdeka Day as originally planned.

Another Facebook user said he was no longer interested in dining there anymore. Not only due to Teng’s experience but also his own. The last time he was there, he noticed that the prawns served in his meal were not fresh.

One previous customer, however, was astonished to learn about this incident as his experience at the restaurant had been nothing but good.

Apology made official

The eating house, Qhouse Malaysia, has since issued a public apology over the matter. On their Facebook page, they wrote that an investigation was promptly conducted as soon as the management was made aware of the issue.

And the staff responsible for the meal has since been suspended.

“The company’s management has taken strict actions such as disciplining or dismissing those responsible.

“We also acknowledge that the act of failing to triple-check the ingredients before serving the dish was an oversight on our part, for which we deeply apologise for.” said the company in its statement.

The eatery has also promised to learn and improve from the incident and hopes to continue serving its customers.

