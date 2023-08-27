[Watch] From Stink To Riches: The Petai Fortune Of RM60,000 A Month

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Mohd Zaini, a Malay man from Kelantan, has found a unique way to earn a fortune by introducing Thai petai (stink beans) at a low price in Malaysia.

By sourcing petai from Thailand, where prices are relatively low and the supply is stable, Mohd Zaini is able to sell them at market price and earn a profit of RM60 for every 2kg of petai.

His stink beans are relatively cheap compared to the market prices, and Mohd Zaini claims he can earn RM60,000 a month.

To ensure the quality of his petai, Mohd Zaini washes and selects them before storing them in refrigerators or freezers.

While some netizens have reservations about his claim of earning RM60,000 a month, they agree that stink beans are very valuable in Malaysia, where people of all ethnic groups enjoy eating them.

I didn't know petai is this expensive. :O pic.twitter.com/G5CQ9JlD1R — maya✿GYUVIN BDAY D-4 (@mayaisthatyou) July 9, 2022

Petai is in great demand in Malaysia due to its unique taste and nutritional value.

It is a popular ingredient in Malaysian cuisine, and it is used in various dishes such as sambal petai, nasi goreng petai, and curry.

It is also believed to have health benefits, such as reducing cholesterol levels and improving digestion.

Additionally, petai is a seasonal delicacy in Malaysia, adding to its popularity and demand.

Hari ini kita makan petai jom. Banyak rupanya khasiat pada kesihatan.



Kredit : Public Health Malaysia pic.twitter.com/77RIcF6ZA8 — Akademi Pemakanan (@APemakanan) February 24, 2022

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.