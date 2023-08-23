Crackhouse Club Owners Withdraw Legal Action Against DBKL

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

Crackhouse Comedy Club owners have dropped their request to challenge Kuala Lumpur City Hall’s (DBKL) decision to revoke its business license and permanently ban the pair from running any new businesses in the city.

Lawyer M. Pravin, who represented club owners Rizal van Geyzel and Shankar R Santhiram, said his clients did not intend to continue with the judicial review application after it was revealed that they had not been blacklisted from opening new businesses in Kuala Lumpur.

“KL City Hall in its affidavit-in-reply confirmed that they (Mohamad Rizal, Shankar) have never been blacklisted from registering their business in Kuala Lumpur.

“Therefore, we withdraw this judicial review application without any cost,” said Pravin at the hearing today. Justice Amarjeet Singh allowed the owners to withdraw their applications without any costs.

What happened previously?

On 23 May, the duo was granted to commence judicial review proceedings against KL City Hall.

The leave application, filed on 24 November last year by Mohamad Rizal and Shankar, declared that the decision to revoke the club’s license and permanently ban them from registering any business was unconstitutional.

The pair claimed that the decision to do so had negatively impacted their entrepreneurial standings.

