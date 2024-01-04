KL Becomes “Trash City” After New Year’s Eve Celebrations

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The new year is here, and many people expect some changes in their lives. However, a certain mentality about littering in society seems to be the same.

Recently, Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) shared photos of the aftermath of the New Year’s Eve celebrations, which saw the streets of Kuala Lumpur covered in trash.

The photos were posted with the caption “still with the third-class mentality.”

As usual, the start of the year in KL was marred by the negligence of certain members of the public who still adhere to the outdated belief that DBKL will remove their trash, as stated in the post.

They also added that it is strange that we still feel the need to rank KL’s beauty in relation to other cities when the citizens have very bad behaviour when it comes to cleanliness.

It seems like the statements given by DBKL might be true when one looks at the photos that were shared.

From the photos we can see, litter was left everywhere on the street. Countless plastic bags and plastic bottles were just left on the side of the street.

DBKL also stated that it would be nice if the people could manage their own trash and not throw it everywhere.

“For starters, it’s good enough for us to pick up our own trash; do not litter, and if need be, bring your own trash bag.”

Many people who saw the post also shared the same opinion as DBKL.

This is an ongoing issue because whenever there is a huge gathering, the pile of garbage left behind is also huge.

There were some events that took place last year which saw similar cases of trash left behind by attendees.

On 12 August 2023, a large bikers event took place at the Terengganu Motor Circuit at Gong Badak Sports Complex which saw the gathering of 30,000 bikers.

It was a huge event and was even attended by former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

However, at the end of the event, the place was filled with trash as usual.

The same scenario happened during last year’s Independence Day celebration at Dataran Merdeka.

At the end of the celebration, the amount of trash that was collected was too much till it could not be determined, as stated by Sinar Daily.

This can only be solved if people make more effort to manage their own garbage, as stated by the DBKL above, and are more mindful of cleanliness.

