Kindergarten Teacher Saves Students From Plane Crash In Elmina

A kindergarten teacher in Selangor is being hailed as a hero after her quick thinking saved herself and two students from the Elmina plane crash.

Masikah Ta’ibah Zakaria, 25, was driving her car with two children in the back seat when she noticed a plane about to land on the road ahead.

She heard the plane’s engine getting louder and closer, prompting her to speed up and pass a car believed to belong to an e-hailing driver, Sharipuddin Shaari.

Seconds later, the plane crashed behind them, causing an explosion.

The incident was caught on video and went viral on social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram.

Masikah and the two children she was carrying were unharmed.

The mother of the two children expressed her gratitude to Masikah, saying that she owed her life to the teacher.

She also shared that her sons were safe but traumatized by the incident.

The cause of the plane crash is still under investigation.

Masikah’s bravery and quick action, reported by Harian Metro, have been praised by many, highlighting the importance of remaining calm and alert in emergencies.

Funerals Held for Plane Crash Victims: Nine More Laid to Rest Today

Today (20 Aug), the remains of nine additional victims were laid to rest.

The remains were transported to the Jamek Ar-Rahimiah Mosque from the Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital Forensic Department, Klang.

They underwent washing rituals and prayers per Islamic funeral rites before being taken to their final resting places for burial.

Meanwhile, the late Datuk Seri Johari Harun, the Pahang state assemblyman for Pelangai, was also laid to rest at the Raudhatul Sakinah Phase 2 Cemetery.

The funeral service included a Talqin recitation by his son, Muhammad Hafiz Naqiuddin.

Several dignitaries attended it, including Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail.

The funeral of Muhamad Hafiz Muhamad Saleh, aged 32 and a recent plane crash victim, occurred yesterday (19 Aug) at 4 pm in the Masjid Al-Huda Islamic Cemetery in Kampung Jerung, Sungai Petani.

