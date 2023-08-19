[Watch] Kota Bharu Businesswoman Slams Dine-And-Dash Customer Who Looks Polite And Well-Mannered

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

A businesswoman in Kota Bharu expressed her disappointment towards a customer who drove to her store to eat but left without paying.

The businesswoman, Matsallehburger, shared the incident on TikTok, which went viral on social media.

Matsallehburger, who owns the restaurant, expressed her disappointment in the customer’s behaviour, stating that she had never met bad people who didn’t pay for their meals.

This (customer) is terrible. He came to eat at my store yesterday, and drove off without paying after eating. Matsallehburger said in a video that went viral, speaking in a Kelantan accent.

Deceived by appearances

She said the man came to her store looking polite and well-mannered, but his actions did not match his appearance.

In the viral video, Matsallehburger said she would have been fine if the man had told her he did not have money to pay for the meal.

She further added that they could have found a way to solve the money problem instead of eating without paying.

Netizens flooded the comment section with positive views, with some suggesting that the customer might have forgotten to pay for a while.

However, some netizens expressed concern that it would be considered a crime if the man deliberately ate the meal without paying.

Matsallehburger’s disappointment has led to discussions on social media regarding the importance of being honest and responsible while dining out.

The incident has also raised awareness of the consequences of not paying for restaurant meals.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.