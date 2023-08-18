Female Trainee Pilot Rushed To Hospital After Plane Skids

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

A light aircraft that was used for flight training lost control and made an emergency landing at the Melaka International Airport in Batu Berendam, this afternoon at 12 pm.

The 23-year-old female pilot who drove the plane owned by the International Aero Training Academy Sdn Bhd (IATAC), was rushed immediately to the Melaka hospital after suffering injuries from the incident.

PDRM

According to Melaka Tengah District Police Chief, Assistant Commissioner Christopher Patit, however, she only suffered chest pain. This was due to the impact of the incident.

“At approximately 12:42 pm, the police received information regarding an IATAC aircraft that had lost control on runway RWY 21.

“The plane was later successfully removed from the scene of the incident at 12: 50 pm and the pilot involved reported that she was taken by ambulance to Melaka Hospital,” he said in a statement.

He further shared that no police report has been made officially.

