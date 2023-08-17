[Watch] Mercedes Benz Owner “Steals” RM60 Worth Of Fuel At Kulai Petrol Station

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

Accepting a slight loss can be difficult, but it’s often the wisest choice in the long run.

A car owner in Kulai was left stunned after discovering that the fuel pump he had used to fill up his tank had been inserted into another vehicle, leading to the ‘theft’ of around RM60 worth of petrol.

The bizarre incident occurred recently when the car owner, Lock Quan, went to a petrol station to refuel and buy mineral water.

After buying the mineral water, Quan found that someone else had taken the fuel pump and inserted it in a Mercedes Benz parked behind his car.

He took back the fuel pump, put it into his car, and went to the counter to complain to the petrol station manager.

Quan also confronted the owner of the Mercedes Benz; the latter disputed his claim and drove away.

He then shared footage of the incident online, which sparked a heated discussion among netizens.

Netizens expressed disbelief and asked the car owner if he was joking.

Despite experiencing a loss, Quan chose not to inform the police about the incident due to the small amount lost.

