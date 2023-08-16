Dad Jailed 702 Years For Raping Both Daughters, Making 1 Pregnant 

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

A father has been sentenced to 702 years in prison and 234 strokes of the cane for raping his two daughters.

The 53-year-old man pleaded guilty to 19 rape charges and 11 sexual assault charges against the girls, now aged 12 and 15, over five years from 2018 to 2023.

However, Judge Abu Bakar Manat directed all the sentences for rape and sexual offences to run concurrently, meaning the man, who worked as a cleaner, will serve 42 years in prison from the date of his arrest on 10 July. He will also only receive a maximum of 24 strokes of the rotan, which is the legal limit.

As per the allegations of the 19 charges, the man is accused of raping his two daughters, then aged 9 and 10, respectively, at two locations in Bakri and Jalan Jeram Tepi, Muar since 2018. The most recent incident occurred on 9 July.

The charges fall under Section 376 (3) of the Penal Code, stipulating a potential prison term of up to 30 years and 10 lashes, upon conviction.

Regarding the remainder of the charges, the accused is charged with sexually assaulting both victims at the same time and place, as outlined in Section 14 (a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017. This is read in conjunction with Section 16(1) of the same act, prescribing imprisonment of up to 20 years and whipping.

Earlier, Deputy Public Prosecutor Danial Munir urged the court to mete out a heavy sentence due to the gravity of the crime; having left lifelong trauma to both of his children due to being raped from childhood until one victim was five weeks pregnant.

The accused, unrepresented by legal counsel, appealed for a lighter sentence, expressing repentance and remorse, as reported by Bernama news. The judge rejected that argument, saying the “victim at that time was a child and the offences you committed were very serious”.

The court handed down a 30-year prison sentence along with 10 strokes of the rotan for each rape count.

Additionally, for the charge of physical sexual assault, the court sentenced the man to 10 years in prison and two whippings for each Section 14 charge. An extra two years in prison and two lashes were imposed for each Section 16 charge.

In another story, a man in Johor was given a 218-year prison sentence and 75 lashes of the rotan last month after raping and sexually molesting his now-15-year-old daughter for the past three years.

Even though the victim changed the lock on her bedroom door, the father of five continued to batter her until June. A medical checkup at school that month revealed the daughter was seven months pregnant, which brought the case to light.

