Malaysian Woman’s Love Story With Bangladeshi Husband Warms Hearts

Introducing your partner to your family is always a tricky and sometimes difficult thing to do. Parents, especially Asian ones, have high expectations for their children’s spouses.

Hence, many like Nur Nadihah Roslee, found it intimidating when it came to introducing her partner, Mohammad Samim Hossain to her parents. For one, she was worried that they would not be accepting of his race and nationality.

In fact, Nadihah who is Malay, felt the need to initially hide her relationship with her husband, who is Bangladeshi, from her parents.

“I hid my relationship with my husband from the knowledge of the family during the first year of acquaintance because I was worried about their acceptance if they found out about it,” said the 26-year-old to Harian Metro.

A year later, she opened up to her parents to get their blessing. While her father was accepting, her mother had a hard time coming to terms with her choice of husband. Her mother had wanted her to marry a local Malay man.

Making it official

But fortunately, she soon turned around and became supportive of the union before the wedding ceremony. Though Nadihah won the heart of her mother, her relationship with Samim still had other obstacles to overcome.

Her plans to get married here, for instance, fell through due to Samim’s work permit problem, leading her to fly over to Bangladesh to tie the knot.

“Because the plans have already been made, we decided to continue the wedding in my husband’s hometown.

“I went there accompanied by my mother (Shahrom Mohd Jasin), father (Roslee Muda), and sister (Nur Nabilah Roslee).”

Thankfully, everything went smoothly despite the change of plans. Her husband’s family welcomed her and her family members with open arms.

“Despite our different backgrounds and cultures, there is no communication problem between us because my father-in-law can speak Malay since they used to work in Malaysia.”

As for the communication between her, Samim, and the other family members, English is used as the lingua franca.

How did they first meet?

Nadihah’s love story has since garnered attention on social media. Many netizens have come forth to express their support for her relationship. Although she is grateful for the good wishes, she sometimes finds it surprising considering how their relationship started.

“Honestly, I myself did not think I would marry a foreigner because I am not from a family like that.” shared Nadihah who first met Samim at work.

According to Nadihah, the pair met about four years ago when they were working at a factory in Klang. She was a supervisor of her workers’ welfare and he was working as a production operator.

Given their cultural differences, Nadihah was initially nervous to approach him. She feared that they had nothing in common.

“I did not know how we could be friends and when we got to know each other, then I knew that my husband seems to be a good and caring person.”

And from then on, their friendship soon blossomed into a romantic bond as they shared great compatibility.

“Actually, it’s not that I’ve never been in love with a Malay man before marriage, it’s just that my marriage with my husband is already written, so what can I do but accept that provision,” Nadihah noted.

Nadihah’s relationship with Samim serves as an indication that love sure does bring two people together. Despite differences in culture and upbringing, two people can always come together.

