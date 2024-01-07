Couple Plan Wedding Banquet For 150 Pax, But Over 400 People Show Up

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The wedding banquet of a newlywed woman turned chaotic when her relatives and friends unexpectedly brought additional guests without her permission, resulting in a shortage of food and causing embarrassment for the couple.

The bride had initially planned for a modest gathering of 150 guests, but her relatives took it upon themselves to invite neighbours and friends, causing the unexpected surge in attendance.

As a result, the banquet ran out of food, leaving many guests with only pastries to eat.

The bride expressed dismay over the incident, stating that she was still brooding despite the wedding being over.

Local writer and lecturer Azizul Azli Ahmad shared the woman’s account on social media, leading to widespread condemnation of the unauthorized guest invitations and the subsequent embarrassment caused to the couple.

The incident sparked heated discussions on social media, with netizens criticizing the selfish behaviour of relatives and friends for their lack of respect and consideration for the newlyweds.

The social media post detailing the bride’s predicament went viral, sparking online debate about the boundaries of family involvement in wedding planning and respecting the couple’s wishes.

Netizens disapproved of the actions of the woman’s relatives and friends, condemning their selfish behaviour.

Comments included, “Isn’t basic respect understood? It’s as if it’s their wedding now,” and “If they wanted to accommodate more guests, they should have informed the bride and groom to make necessary adjustments rather than putting them in an embarrassing situation.”

Wedding Pressures in Malaysia: The Costly Social Expectations

The incident highlights couples’ pressures in Malaysia, where weddings are often large-scale events with significant social expectations.

The cost of weddings in Malaysia can escalate quickly due to the cultural norm of hosting extended family, friends, and sometimes acquaintances.

This expectation can lead to substantial expenses in catering, venue rental, and other wedding-related services.

According to industry experts, the average wedding cost in Malaysia ranges widely but can easily run into tens of thousands of ringgit.

Factors contributing to the high cost include lavish banquet meals, elaborate decorations, and the customary “hantaran” – a gift exchange between the bride and groom’s families.

i cikgu, suami i pemandu lori.

i degree + master, suami SPM.

Hantaran bawah 10k.

Org kampung i kutuk mak abah, "anak pandai, kahwin kan dgn pemandu lori".



Mkcik, x hina pon kahwin pemandu lori, kita ni hamba yg blm tentu mulia disisi Tuhan. pic.twitter.com/zW63CCI217 — 🙋‍♀️ (@AzuraOrkid) October 11, 2019

The Weight of Tradition: Financial Pressures in Chinese Wedding Culture

The tradition of giving ang pow, or monetary gifts, during wedding dinners holds immense significance in Chinese culture.

These gifts are not only a symbol of good luck and blessings for the couple, but they are also expected to contribute substantially to covering the costs of the wedding.

As a result, couples often face heightened financial pressures, as the expected monetary contributions from guests play a crucial role in managing the overall expenses of the wedding.

This intertwining of social expectations and financial responsibilities burdens couples as they navigate the planning and execution of their weddings.

