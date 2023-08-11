PAS Blames Reporter After Telling Gerakan Boss Dominic Lau To Go Away

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

Penang PAS Secretary, Iszuree Ibrahim, has spoken out for the first time since the controversial Perikatan Nasional (PN) ceramah in Sungai Dua, where he told Gerakan President, Datuk Dr Dominic Lau, to leave.

The incident went viral after it was recorded on video and reported on the internet.

In a Facebook video, Iszuree blamed the angle of the video for the “confusion” and stated that the crowd at the ceramah was quite noisy, which forced him to speak loudly so he could be heard.

He also said the journalist took the opportunity to “damage” their relationship.

A group of PAS grassroots members had previously protested against Lau being parachuted to be the PN candidate for Bayan Lepas, saying Iszuree should have been fielded instead.

Iszuree said the incident had not strained his relationship with Lau, his former schoolmate at SMK Abdullah Munshi.

PAS Secretary-General, Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan, has since apologized to Lau on behalf of PAS.

// PAS tak restu insiden Dominic 'diminta keluar' di Tasek Gelugor – Takiyuddin

– PAS menegaskan pemilihan Presiden GERAKAN, Datuk Dr Dominic Lau sebagai calon bagi kerusi (DUN) Bayan Lepas dibuat atas persetujuan kepemimpinan tertinggi parti.https://t.co/Sd30fimJa9 — Berita Harian (@bharianmy) August 4, 2023

No love lost

Previously, Penang’s PAS Commissioner, Muhammad Fauzi Yusoff, declined to comment on the issue surrounding the state Passport and the President of the Malaysian People’s Movement Party (Gerakan), Datuk Dr Dominic Lau Hoe Chai, who has reportedly been distant lately.

Muhammad Fauzi, also a candidate for the Sungai Dua seat, stated that he wants to focus solely on his campaign work during the state election period.

Sinar Harian quoted him as saying that he has no comment and doesn’t want to comment on anything.

I’m more comfortable not giving any comment, I don’t want to comment, I’m sorry. Now I want to focus on work, campaigning to meet voters. PAS Sungai Dua candidate Muhammad Fauzi Yusoff commenting on the fiasco.

READ MORE: Gerakan President Dominic Lau Confident In Retaking Penang From DAP

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.