Gerakan President Dominic Lau Confident In Retaking Penang From DAP

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

Gerakan’s fortunes in Penang have long declined, but party president Datuk Dr Dominic Lau Hoe Chai is upbeat.

He has expressed confidence in winning the state of Penang in the upcoming state election.

In an interview with Sinar Harian, Lau was asked about his views on challenging Penang DAP chairman Chow Kon Yeow for the Chief Minister candidate.

Lau expresses gratitude for those who may have considered him for the Chief Minister position.

However, he clarifies that PN leaders have agreed not to discuss the position until after being mandated by the people.

Petang ni saya pergi berjumpa dengan penduduk tempatan di Jalan Kampung Gemuruh dan Flat Sri Sungai Batu. #PerikatanNasional #PenangJomKalih#PNBEST #N38BayanLepas pic.twitter.com/9Id7DMPIW8 — Dr. Dominic Lau 刘华才 🇲🇾 (@Dominiclauhc) August 9, 2023

Lau also addressed the controversy over his candidacy in the Bayan Lepas state seat, traditionally contested by PAS.

He explained that seat negotiation is a difficult process and that the final decision on which candidate will contest is made at the highest level.

Confidence in winning as many seats as possible

Lau stated that from the day of nomination until now, he had received a positive response from the community through the campaigns held.

Many people support and want PN to bring about change in Bayan Lepas.

He also mentioned that the people expressed many complaints and dissatisfaction, disappointed and deceived by the promises made before the elections by the state and federal governments.

Lau emphasized that if PN wants to rule Penang, they must get at least 21 constituencies.

The Bayan Lepas state seat is identified as a key focus of the Pakatan Harapan-Barisan Nasional (PH-BN) coalition.

The coalition has put two candidates at stake in this election: Azrul Mahathir Aziz and Lau, representing PN.

PRN 2023 | Walaupun PAS sudah memohon maaf atas insiden membabitkan presiden Gerakan, Datuk Dr Dominic Lau yang didakwa dihalau ketika ceramah PN Selasa lalu, isu antara kedua-dua pihak dilihat belum tamat.



Berita penuh: https://t.co/5AFeH3wKuc pic.twitter.com/3Nngua05yo — Buletin TV3 (@BuletinTV3) August 5, 2023

Extensive experience in state administration and government

Lau’s party, Gerakan, has extensive experience in state administration and government for 39 years, led by the Chief Minister of Penang, Tun Lim Chong Eu, for 21 years and Tan Sri Dr Koh Tsu Koon for 18 years.

Lau promised that if the mandate is given to PN and its coalition, they will ensure that all promises and manifestos will be fulfilled.

He believes the state election will be a referendum to show the people’s dissatisfaction with the government led by the Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Lau stated that whoever becomes the Chief Minister of Penang must have the characteristics to lead the state government.

He added that they have many qualified leaders in PN to be appointed as Chief Minister.

However, what is more, important now is to concentrate on getting a mandate, support and votes from the Bayan Lepas community.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.